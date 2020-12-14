Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infinix forays into smart TV segment in India

The X1 Smart TV series like other Infinix products is also Made in India and reaffirms our proposition of giving the best value for the price, he added.A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Micromax, Motorola and Realme also have smart TVs in their product portfolio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:37 IST
Infinix forays into smart TV segment in India

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix on Monday announced its foray into the smart TV segment in the country with its range of 'Made in India' TVs. The company, which has introduced 32-inch and 42-inch display variants, will compete against peers like Xiaomi, Realme and Motorola from the smartphone segment.

''We have been working on introducing our smart TVs in the Indian market for some time but that was delayed because of the pandemic. We are finally bringing in our TUV Rheinland certified devices that have the safest viewing experience as it controls the blue light wavelengths emitted during watching TV,'' Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor told PTI. These smart TVs are made in India with a local partner and will go on sale from December 18, he added.

The 32-inch smart TV will be priced at Rs INR 11,999, while the 43-inch variant will cost Rs 19,999. ''The Infinix X1 series TV comes with super narrow bezel, which gives it an elegant look to the TV and provides a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience,'' Kapoor said but declined to comment on the targeted sales numbers.

Kapoor noted that there has been a significant increase in screen viewing time during the COVID-19 period. ''Our smart TV series are for the aspirational users who don't want to compromise on style and specifications while also looking for a value for money offering. The X1 Smart TV series like other Infinix products is also 'Made in India' and reaffirms our proposition of giving the best value for the price,'' he added.

A number of smartphone players such as Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Micromax, Motorola and Realme also have smart TVs in their product portfolio. Premium smartphone maker OnePlus also joined the bandwagon with its smart TV models across various price points.

The Indian television market is estimated to be about 12.5 million units annually, in which Samsung, Sony and LG control an estimated three-fourth market share. According to Counterpoint Research, shipments of TVs in India grew 15 per cent annually to reach the highest-ever 15 million units in 2019, and the growth was mainly driven by budget smart TVs, with 32-inch TVs the leading segment.

The report had noted that smart TV was the fastest-growing segment, growing 25 per cent year-on-year. The smart TV market in India was mostly driven by brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, and emerging tail brands such as TCL, Vu and others, which are leveraging their growing channel presence both online and offline to target new users and upgrade users, the report had added.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Demand of protesting farmers for repeal of three farm laws most reasonable: Yechury

By Amit Kumar Communist Party of India Marxist leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that the demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of three farm laws was most reasonable and the government should accept it.He supported the hunger str...

PM declines to be questioned in Beirut blast probe, official source says

Lebanons caretaker prime minister, Hassan Diab, has declined to be questioned by the judge who charged him and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast, an official source said on Monday.Judge Fadi Sawan has met pus...

United States takes Sudan off terrorism list after 27 years

A U.S. decision to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism came into effect on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, eliminating a burden that had weighed on Sudans economy since 1993 and restricted its ability to rec...

ILO study finds migrants earn much less than locals, and the gap is widening

The report, The migrant pay gap Understanding wage differences between migrants and nationals, examined 49 countries that host half the worlds migrant workers and found that migrants were earning nearly 13 per cent less on average.A new I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020