BRIEF-Charles Schwab Says Certain Online Functionality May Be Slow Or Unavailable Co Working To Resolve The Issue

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,376 fresh cases; lowest in three-and-a-half months

Delhi reported 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 more fatalities. The citys positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sund...