Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, the U.S. agency said on Monday. In addition to Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, the orders requesting data were sent to Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, Amazon.com Inc, China's ByteDance unit TikTok, Discord Inc, Reddit Inc, Snap Inc, and Google subsidiary YouTube LLC.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 03:22 IST
U.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, the U.S. agency said on Monday.

In addition to Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, the orders requesting data were sent to Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp, Amazon.com Inc, China's ByteDance unit TikTok, Discord Inc, Reddit Inc, Snap Inc, and Google subsidiary YouTube LLC. The FTC is seeking to learn how the companies collect data on users, how they decide which advertisements to show and how algorithms are used, among other information, the agency said in a statement. It is also seeking information about how the companies' practices affect children and teenagers.

The companies have 45 days to respond to the orders, which are usually used to generate policy or recommend legislation. In a joint statement, two Democratic members of the commission, Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Slaughter, and one Republican, Christine Wilson, noted their impetus for the order.

"Never before has there been an industry capable of surveilling and monetizing so much of our personal lives," they wrote. "Social media and video streaming companies now follow users everywhere through apps on their always-present mobile devices. This constant access allows these firms to monitor where users go, the people with whom they interact, and what they are doing. ... Too much about the industry remains dangerously opaque. Discord said it looked forward to answering the FTC's questions. "We make no money from advertising, selling user data to advertisers, or sharing users' personal information with others. Instead, the company generates its revenue directly from users through a paid subscription service," a spokesperson said in an email statement.

None of the other companies immediately responded to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Brazil's mass vaccination will not start until March, says health official

In Brazil, a mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19 will only be possible from March and will rely on the AstraZeneca vaccine, a senior health official at the countrys leading public biomedical institute told Reuters.The comments come a...

Most seasons of 'The Office' will require a monthly payment on Peacock

Starting in January, most seasons of popular workplace comedy The Office will be accessible only with a monthly subscription to Comcast Corps Peacock Premium streaming service, the company announced on Monday. Seasons one and two will be av...

ICC prosecutor sees 'reasonable basis' to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanity

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor believes there is a reasonable basis to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutors office on Monday. United Nations investig...

BRIEF-CNN Parent Rejects Unfounded Trump Ads About Election Fraud - Bloomberg News

Dec 14 Reuters - CNN PARENT REJECTS UNFOUNDED TRUMP ADS ABOUT ELECTION FRAUD - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text IDhttpsbloom.bg3nlfrCv Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020