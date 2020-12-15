Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's everything iOS 14.3 update brings to Apple devices

The latest update adds the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max along with a new privacy information section on App Store pages and Ecosia search engine option in Safari, among other features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:23 IST
Here's everything iOS 14.3 update brings to Apple devices

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 update that brings new features, bug fixes and adds support for Apple Fitness+ service and AirPods Max.

The latest update adds the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max along with a new privacy information section on App Store pages and Ecosia search engine option in Safari, among other features.

Here's the complete changelog for the iOS 14.3 update:

Apple Fitness+

  • A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
  • New Fitness+ app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
  • Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
  • Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
  • Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

  • Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
  • High fidelity audio for rich sound
  • Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
  • Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
  • Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
  • Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

  • Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
  • Option to record video at 25 fps
  • Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy

  • New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app's privacy practices

TV app

  • An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
  • Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
  • Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

  • Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

  • Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

  • Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
  • Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Safari

  • Ecosia search engine option in Safari

The iOS 14.3 update addresses the following issues:

  • Some MMS messages may not be received
  • Some Messages notifications may not be received
  • Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
  • Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
  • App folders may fail to open
  • Spotlight search results and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
  • Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
  • Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly
  • MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
  • Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
  • The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,617 new cases; positivity rate slips to below 2 pc

Delhi recorded 1,617 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted while the positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent, authorities said. The death toll rose to 10,115 with 41 more fatalities, they said.The positivity rate be...

FSDC deliberates on measures to accelerate growth momentum

The high-level FSDC headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday discussed the additional measures that could be taken by the government in the next Budget to accelerate growth while maintaining financial stability. The meeting,...

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Russia flew a new passenger airliner with domestically-built engines for the first time since the Soviet era on Tuesday, the start of what it hopes will be a revival of a civil aviation industry to challenge Boeing and Airbus.The medium-ran...

Tata Steel Tour C'ship: Lahiri, Chawrasia, Bhullar, Randhawa headline star-studded field

Indian golfing greats such as Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Jyoti Randhawa will headline a star-studded line-up at the Tata Steel Tour Championship, starting here on Thursday. The event, hosted by the Tata Steel Group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020