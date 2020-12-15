Amazon Alexa rolls out live translation feature in Echo devices

Tech company Amazon has announced the arrival of Live Translation on its Echo devices, enabling users to have a conversation in two different languages in real-time with Alexa serving as a translator. According to Mashable, the feature is arriving for Echo devices in the US with a total of six language pairs to kick things off, including English and Spanish.

To make use of the new feature, users may simply ask Alexa to translate and name the two languages that will be spoken. The AI will automatically detect what language is being spoken by either person and provide the translations. The new feature has been made possible using Amazon's ARS system, as well as Alexa's text-to-speech tech and Amazon Translate. As reported by Mashable, in addition to the support for translating between English and Spanish, the feature also supports Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, German, French, and Hindi. The Echo device, including smart speakers and displays, must have the locale set to 'English US' to use the feature. (ANI)