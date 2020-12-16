Left Menu
Lenovo collaborates with AWS to drive adoption of IoT solutions

In collaboration with AWS, Lenovo has developed the ThinkIoT Solution Management platform that helps the company monitor the health of IoT solutions for customers and repair them if they break, giving customers a practical approach to leveraging IoT technology. The partnership includes access to the AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners for the aforementioned industries and driving customer demand for IoT solutions through joint sales and marketing initiatives.

16-12-2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Lenovo has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions and accelerate business transformation globally as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way businesses and workplaces operate, the company said on Tuesday.

Late last year, Lenovo introduced the Commercial IoT (CIoT) group and now it has achieved global reach with delivery capabilities in over 100 countries around the world. The company has launched 11 IoT solutions in the areas of Smart Buildings and Smart Retail, each of which can be deployed and managed as a turnkey solution helping customers move quickly on critical problems such as preparing offices for bringing employees back to work.

"We are excited about the partnership with Lenovo. Our field service experts complement Lenovo's validated and tested IoT solutions to ensure customers can deploy and manage their IoT capabilities around the world," said Jose Luis Villalvazo, VP of Global Field Service and IoT at Unisys.

Furthermore, Lenovo has also announced a new solution partner program to bring more than 100 partners across real estate, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and transportation verticals into Lenovo's IoT ecosystem in 2021.

The Lenovo ThinkIoT Partner Program will help IoT solution partners grow their businesses. By joining the program, IoT solution providers, as the company says, can increase their customer access, customer trust, and global deployment reach.

