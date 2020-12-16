Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to invest USD 150 for Global Digital hub in Hyderabad

Automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday announced USD 150 million investment for setting up Global Digital hub, which will create 1,000 new jobs, here. Chief Information Officer of FCA - North America and Asia Pacific,Mamatha Chamarthi in a virtual press conference said the proposed Global Digital Hub will be Fiat Chryslers largest centre for information technology outside of North America.

TheFCA ICT India will operate as a fully integrated part of Fiat Chrysler's global team. ''The digital hub is being set up in Hyderabad in Telangana.

Over the coming years, we will ramp up our presence across both Hyderabad through our new centre and in Chennai where we have recently expanded our engineering operations. It is my privilege to announce that FCA is committing USD 150 million in India towards the set up and growth of the new global digital hub.This investment will help create nearly 1000 new jobs by the end of 2021,'' Mamatha Chamarthi said.

FCA designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes and sells vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram, SRT brands as well as luxury cars under the Maserati brands. FCA will be attracting the best digital talent in India and focus on niche technology areas such as connected vehicle services anddata sciences among others.

She further said the Global Digital Hub will also enable FCA to expand its relationships with Indias rich digital ecosystem including suppliers, startups and universities to accelerate its innovation agenda. Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao welcomed the FCAs initiative and assured all possible support from the state government's side.

FCA has a major presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with headquarters in Mumbai and employs over 3,000 people. With the Global Digital Hub, FCA will be expanding its presence in Telangana.

The company has a joint venture vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. Its engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai.