Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior over privacy changes

Apple said in June that such activity will require a pop-up notification asking iOS users for "permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies," which digital advertising firms expect most will decline. Levy said that although Facebook disagreed with Apple's approach, it would comply with the new rules and display a prompt.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:52 IST
Facebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior over privacy changes
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc accused rival Apple Inc of engaging in anticompetitive practices on Wednesday, firing another shot in a monthslong standoff between the two tech giants over Apple's planned privacy changes for iOS14. "Apple is behaving anticompetitively by using their control of the App Store to benefit their bottom line at the expense of creators and small businesses. Full stop," Facebook Vice President for Ads and Business Products Dan Levy told reporters.

The world's biggest social media company ran full-page ads in major newspapers criticizing Apple's plans, which will limit apps' ability to gather data from people's phones that can be used for targeted advertising. It said in a blog post that Apple's own personalized ad platform would be exempt from the new prompt requirement the iPhone maker is planning to impose on other companies. (Blog: https://bit.ly/2KxevfP)

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple said in June that such activity will require a pop-up notification asking iOS users for "permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies," which digital advertising firms expect most will decline.

Levy said that although Facebook disagreed with Apple's approach, it would comply with the new rules and display a prompt. "We don't have a choice if we want our app to be available in the App Store," he said. He declined to say whether Facebook would take any action to push back against the policy.

Facebook and Apple have also tangled over commission fees the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, with Facebook again aligning itself with small developers most affected by the policy. Opposition against Apple continued to grow on Wednesday as Digital Content Next, a digital media trade association representing members such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, said it has joined the Coalition for App Fairness.

The nonprofit, which includes members like Epic Games and Spotify, is calling on regulators around the world to fight "anticompetitive" app store practices such as Apple's 30% revenue cut on purchases made within apps. Facebook previously tried to push a notification to its users about Apple's fees but said Apple rejected its "transparency notice."

Facebook said in a blog post that it was "committed to providing relevant information" in a federal antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games challenging the commission fee rules but declined to specify how it would participate in the litigation.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Alerts from Fed Chair Powell press conference

FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS MONETARY POLICY WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER POWERFUL SUPPORT TO ECONOMY FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS IN RECENT MONTHS PACE OF IMPROVEMENT IN ECONOMY HAS MODERATED FED CHAIR POWELL SAYS PATH AHEAD REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN POWEL...

WRAPUP 5-Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial progress' in economic recovery

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as COVID-19 concerns overshadow stimulus hopes

Global stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as hopes over U.S. coronavirus relief and Brexit deals were offset by increasing concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data in the United S...

Alaskan health worker stable after allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker who had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine was now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020