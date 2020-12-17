Left Menu
Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-12-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:56 IST
Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolution or Industry 4.0.

The collaboration intends to develop open, hybrid cloud solutions that enable enterprises to draw greater insights from data at the edge to improve their operational performance, increase worker safety, and minimize downtime.

"We are excited to work with IBM to discover how our unique devices, mobile IoT and network solutions can provide frontline workers with access to better data and more actionable insights to take their business to the next level," said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

Under the partnership, both companies will provide enterprises with new solutions for mobile edge computing and end-to-end private 5G networks that run on open architecture and empower workers through 5G-enabled Galaxy 5G mobile devices and advanced end-to-end enterprise network solutions, combined with IBM's network management, hybrid cloud, and edge computing offerings and network expertise as well as its industry solutions driven by artificial intelligence (AI), and Red Hat's open architecture.

"5G devices and network solutions from Samsung, along with IBM and Red Hat's open, hybrid cloud capabilities, can help organizations across all industries accelerate their transformation and solve real business problems while unlocking the true power of 5G and edge," said Steve Canepa, Global GM and Managing Director, Communications Sector, IBM.

Furthermore, the collaboration seeks to explore how manufacturers can leverage private 5G or 4G networks and 5G mobile devices with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. To help enterprises harness the power of 5G, they plan to bring together Samsung's latest 5G end-to-end solutions with IBM's open hybrid cloud technologies, including its edge platform and network management capabilities, its integration and consulting services and its AI solutions.

The partnership in private 5G networks will be aimed at enabling enterprises to adopt emerging technologies crucial to Industry 4.0, such as IoT, AI, cloud, edge computing, and augmented reality (AR), Samsung said.

