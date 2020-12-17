Left Menu
Innodisk Lands IoT Devices with Powerful Recovery Technique Portfolio

From out-of-band management, on-site technology to autonomous recovery, Innodisks InnoAGE series provides full recovery to IoT edge devices TAIPEI, Dec. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- Innodisks award-winning InnoAGE flash storage devices developed in partnership with Microsoft keeps expanding.

From out-of-band management, on-site technology to autonomous recovery, Innodisk's InnoAGE series provides full recovery to IoT edge devices TAIPEI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk's award-winning InnoAGE flash storage devices developed in partnership with Microsoft keeps expanding. The new-patented recovery technology of on-site recovery and 24/7 no-man monitoring feature come together by InnoOSR (On-Site Recovery) and following feature enhancement. Now Innodisk's exclusive InnoAGE series are able to meet full recovery scenarios. Full Recovery Abilities for Edge Device The latest addition to the InnoAGE series is the InnoOSR 3TO7, available in 2.5'', M.2 2242 and 2280, as well as mSATA form factors in capacities from 32 GB up to 1 TB. The brand new InnoOSR lineup brings superior recovery that can be triggered by one button touch, easily bringing malfunctioning devices back to life without time-consuming software-level recovery or costlier remote recovery.

The new InnoAGE series lineup also includes InnoOSR feature enhancement, which automates InnoOSR's instant recovery functionality with the help of a patented firmware-level heartbeat function. The result is an exceptionally cost-efficient recovery solution that reduce 80% cost from technical maintenance. InnoOSR requires no human intervention and 24/7 autonomous monitoring of edge devices, with OSR toolkit, easily integrated into any software/platform. InnoAGE Innovation for All IoT Applications Aiming at the blooming market of 500 billion IoT edge devices, InnoAGE series can afford little downtime, especially for data centers, warehouses, and surveillance devices. The InnoOSR series, meanwhile, is perfect for staying operational continuously even without staff available nearby, for example kiosks, unmanned retail applications, and casino gaming machine etc.

Together with InnoOSR, InnoAGE 3TI7 series is designed with firmware technologies and equipped with Microsoft Azure Sphere. InnoAGE enables multifunctional management, timely maintenance, smart data analysis and firmware updates, data security, and remote control through the cloud, while InnoOSR brings cost-efficient no-fuss recovery to uptime-critical applications. About Innodisk Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

