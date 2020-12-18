Samsung showcases industry-leading 5G SA Core performance with Intel

Samsung, in collaboration with Intel, has demonstrated a significant performance breakthrough on its 5G Standalone (SA) Core, achieving a data processing capacity of 305Gbps which is equivalent to hosting more than 200,000 users that are live-streaming standard definition (SD) videos simultaneously.

"The transition to 5G SA Core is essential to achieve the full potential of 5G. This milestone achieved with Samsung is a verification of how strong industry collaboration and the use of innovative technologies can enhance performance to accelerate this transition and pave the way to new network and edge services,' said Alex Quach, Vice President and General Manager, Wireline and Core Network Division, Intel Corporation.

Leveraging the 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor and the Intel Ethernet Network Adapter E810 with Enhanced Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP), the South Korean technology giant was able to achieve this superior performance on its 5G SA Core. The collaboration was able to implement a simplified system configuration and boost packet processing and overall network performance.

Samsung says the breakthrough will not only help increase cost-efficiency for 5G Core network deployments but also help accelerate the delivery of next-generation, high-capacity networks. The performance advancement will foster more immersive 5G use cases that require much higher data volume processing with low latency such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X), experiences.

Commenting on this development, Sohyong Chong, Senior Vice President and Head of Core Software R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics, said, "Through close collaboration with Intel, we were able to achieve an industry-leading performance with our 5G SA Core. Samsung's cloud-native 5G SA Core, through its highly flexible and scalable design, will enable our customers to launch 5G services more swiftly and cost-effectively."

Samsung supports 5G commercial services in the world's leading markets including Korea, the U.S. and Japan and is expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.