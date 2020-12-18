Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:58 IST
Sony pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

Sony Corp said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs.

The unusual move is the latest bodyblow for Poland's top video games maker, whose stock price has tumbled 30% amid fury from disappointed fans as well as industry reviewers who complained they were given limited access to the title ahead of its Dec. 10 launch. The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to handwringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates.

CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised to fix the bugs through updates. The firm did not respond to an emailed request for comment outside of regular Polish business hours.

Also Read: Polish, Hungarian veto of EU budget would also hit climate goals - diplomat

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First Test: Starc takes four wickets as India shot out for 244

Indias tail-enders contributed precious little as the first innings folded at 244 early on the second day of the first DayNight Test against Australia here on Friday. Mitchell Starc 453 in 21 overs and Pat Cummins 348 in 21.1 overs dismisse...

Woman raped by brother-in-law in UP's Banda

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law in a village here, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the woman was alone in her house, SHO of Bisan...

Shivraj Chouhan denies knowledge of cases against govt officers for unaccounted transactions in LS polls

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday denied having any information regarding cases against government officers for their alleged role in unaccounted cash transactions during Lok Sabha elections last year. Shivraj ...

Asian stocks sink after Wall St hits record on stimulus hope

Asian stock markets declined Friday after Wall Street hit a new high on optimism about economic stimulus and coronavirus vaccine development despite a spike in US unemployment claims. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated.Overnight, Wall ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020