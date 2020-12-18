Left Menu
Swedish telecoms regulator to resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on January 19 after a court decision earlier in the week, it said on Friday. A Swedish appeals court partly granted an appeal by PTS on Wednesday, over its plan to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei from the country's 5G networks.

PTS said last month it was halting 5G spectrum auctions and appealing a court decision to suspend parts of its earlier decision, in which it followed Britain in banning Huawei equipment from 5G networks, citing national security risks.

