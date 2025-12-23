Left Menu

Court Rules on Feeding Stray Dogs: No Wrongful Restraint

The Bombay High Court ruled that stopping someone from feeding stray dogs in non-designated areas does not constitute wrongful restraint under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court quashed a case against a Pune resident who stopped others from feeding strays at his housing society's gates, citing safety concerns.

The Bombay High Court has delivered a notable ruling, stating that preventing individuals from feeding stray dogs in non-designated areas does not amount to wrongful restraint under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. The decision arises from a case involving a Pune resident accused of stopping a woman and her friends from feeding strays near a housing society.

On December 18, the high court concluded that obstructing dog feeding at spots like footpaths, housing society gates, and school bus stops is not voluntary obstruction or wrongful restraint. This aligns with previous Supreme Court judgments and the Animal Birth Control Rules advocating designated feeding zones.

The accused highlighted safety concerns, noting incidents of dog bites within the society, and emphasized the absence of criminal intent. The case, originally filed at Hinjewadi police station, saw objections from society members worried about the stray dog situation, leading to the intervention.

