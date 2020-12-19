Galaxy S21 Ultra full specifications leaked: Details Inside!

The detailed specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the top-tier model in Samsung's upcoming flagship series, have leaked, a day after the phone's official-looking images surfaced online.

These fresh details -courtesy of the German website WinFuture- reveal that the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to come with two different chipsets- in-house Exynos 2100 SoC for European models and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset for the US models. The processor is said to be paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the device houses a big camera bump that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with OIS and 3x/10x hybrid optical zoom. The rear cam is said to support up to 8K UHD video shooting (7680 x 4320 pixels) at 30fps.

The rear camera module also includes a laser Autofocus and an LED flash. As for selfies, there will be a 40-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to run on Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 skin on top. It will be fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.

Lastly, the device will be offered in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver color option and the European model with Exynos 2100 SoC is expected to be priced at EUR 1,399.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to arrive in mid-January 2021.