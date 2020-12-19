Left Menu
Development News Edition

POSOCO Power System Awards 2021

Applications invited in the area of Power System and related fields New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Power System Operation Corporation Limited POSOCO, a Government of India Enterprise in association with Foundation for Innovation Technology Transfer FITT, the industrial interface organization at IIT Delhi has launched the 9th edition of the POSOCO Power System Awards PPSA- 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:33 IST
POSOCO Power System Awards 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Business Wire India Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), a Government of India Enterprise in association with Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), the industrial interface organization at IIT Delhi has launched the 9th edition of the POSOCO Power System Awards (PPSA)- 2021. PPSA is a part of the CSR initiatives of POSOCO, through which it encourages research and growth in the area of power systems and strengthening of industry-academia collaboration. This award program is wholly funded by POSOCO while FITT is the implementing partner at the national level. The call for applications is open from December 10 – 31, 2020. "Looking at its ever increasing popularity and enthusiasm among the power system fraternity, I truly believe that PPSA has effectively served the objective for which it was envisaged and will continue to motivate the young researchers in India to take up work in the area of Power Systems and related fields." Shri K.V.S. Baba, CMD, POSOCO.

"PPSA, which started as a modest effort to encourage research and innovations in the power systems area has evolved into a mature program that is gaining traction in the electrical engineering community. Now, we are glad to launch the e-portal for this award program and hope to see increased interest from students," Dr Anil Wali, MD FITT. PPSA seeks to recognize research in power systems and related field in both Doctoral/Master categories in all the technical institutions offering post-graduation in power systems in India. Fifteen awardees in the PPSA-Doctoral category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000/- for each short-listed project along with certificates. Similarly, fifteen awardees under PPSA-Master category will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 40,000/- for each shortlisted project along with certificates.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks

Suspected Russian hackers who broke into U.S. government agencies also spied on less high-profile organizations, including groups in Britain, a U.S. internet provider and a county government in Arizona, according to web records and a securi...

TMC filled with individuals who don't bother about anyone: Suvendu in open letter

In an open letter addressed to the grassroots members of the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that West Bengal is standing at a critical juncture as the people of the state are destined to make a choice in the 2021 Asse...

Realme Watch S Pro price, full specs leaked as official launch nears

Realme is gearing up to launch two new smartwatches in India- realme watch S and realme watch S Pro- at an online event on December 23.Ahead of the official unveiling, the pricing details of both the watches have surfaced online. According ...

Philippines logs 1,491 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, December 19 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the country to 458,044. The DOH said 436 more patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020