Xiaomi officially teases Snapdragon 888-powered Mi 11 in blue gradient color

Xiaomi has started teasing the arrival of its next flagship, the Mi 11, which will be powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.

On Chinese social network Weibo, Xiaomi officials have teased the upcoming Mi 11 in the blue shade, revealing the phone's back design and the camera module. The back panel can be seen with a square camera module housing two big sensors while the third sensor and LED flashlight are placed to their right.

As for the specifications, the Mi 11 is said to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned single punch-hole cutout that houses a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. As already confirmed by the company, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset.

The processor is said to be paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is tipped to come with a 48MP triple camera array, a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11 will come with a triple camera setup comprising a 108MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. For quick biometric authentication, the device will support Face Unlock and a fingerprint reader.

Furthermore, there are reports that the phone's Pro variant, will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Mi 11 Pro will also be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging and 80W wireless charging.