5G smartphones with Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC arriving in India early next year

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G chipset will be launching in India early next year, the company has reportedly confirmed.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Taiwanese chipmaker said it will work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bring Dimesity 1000 Plus smartphones to the Indian market.

MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1000 Plus 5G chipset back in May 2020. Touted as the world's most-advanced 5G-integrated SoC, the chipset is based on a 7nm process technology and delivers 5G capabilities including Carrier Aggregation, superfast 5G speeds, power efficiency and provides support for the highest 144Hz refresh rate as well as leading video and gaming technologies.

The chipset supports the highest 144Hz refresh rate for an ultimate visual experience and an ultra-fluid and highly responsive gaming experience. It incorporates HyperEngine 2.0 technologies such as a Resource Management Engine that intelligently manages CPU, GPU and memory resources to ensure game performance fluidity with minimal power consumption.

The Dimensity 1000+ also incorporates MediaTek's latest MiraVision technologies that improve per frame picture quality. The chipset uses APU 3.0 and a dedicated MiraVision Picture Quality Engine to enhance the picture quality of 4K videos and streams in real-time. The Engine enhances the dynamic range of 4K videos in real-time and intelligently upgrades SDR videos and streams to HDR quality.

