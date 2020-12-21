Most Indians consider buying 5G ready phones, Oppo, Samsung preferred brands: CMR

Around 83 per cent people in a survey in India shared that 5G is one of the factors they consider while buying a new phone and nearly three in every five existing premium smartphone users are looking to upgrade their device to the next generation technology, according to a report released by Cybermedia Research. According to the survey, 81 per cent respondents prefer Oppo for 5G smartphone and 79 per cent opted for Samsung. The global survey conducted in India, China and West Europe found that 5G users, where the service is available, have experienced better video calls, faster downloads and ability to stream ultra high definition videos and satisfaction level from 5G services is around 80 per cent. The technology is pushing growth of video content creation in markets where it is available and the same is expected to follow in India as well, according to the report. ''In global markets, 5G smartphones are fuelling video content creation and consumption, video calling, as well as use cases such as mobile gaming, among others. I believe that when 5G becomes available in India within the next two years, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials," CMR industry intelligence group head Prabhu Ram said in a statement. The survey conducted in November covered 5,000 consumers in the age groups of 18 to 35, spread across India (3,000), China (1,000) and Western Europe (1,000).

The survey found that 5G in smartphones is a key purchase consideration everywhere. ''In China, Huawei is the most preferred 5G smartphone brand (91 per cent), followed by Apple (58 per cent) that is gaining ground. Samsung scores the highest in Western Europe (88 per cent), followed by Huawei (65 per cent). In India, amongst early 5G smartphone adopters and tech intenders, OPPO scores the highest (81 per cent), followed by Samsung (79 per cent),'' the report said.

Telecom operators in India have claimed that they are 5G ready and are waiting for the government to allocate them spectrum for the services. The telecom ministry has announced auction of spectrum worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore at base price. However, it has excluded radiowaves identified for 5G services..