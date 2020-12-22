Xiaomi Mi 11 with SD888 5G SoC, 108MP triple camera launching on Dec 28

The Xiaomi Mi 11, the world's first phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and the successor to the Mi 10, will be launched on December 28 in China, the company confirmed on Tuesday (via tipster Abhishek Yadav).

The upcoming flagship series is said to comprise two models- the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro - although, there are rumors that there is a mini version too- the Mi 11 Mini. The Mi 11 series is tipped to be offered in two memory variants- 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Speaking of the specifications, the details of the upcoming devices have already leaked several times in the recent past. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to come with an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a left-aligned single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Mi 11 will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset featuring the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, the 3rd generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the 3rd generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. The processor is said to be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is said to house a triple camera setup at the back including a 108MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is said to come with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, 48MP triple camera setup, a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and 80W wireless charging.