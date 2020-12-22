Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paytm outperforms all major banks in terms of UPI payment success rate

As per the NPCI report, PPBL has the lowest technical decline rate at 0.02% among all UPI remitter banks and 0.04% among all UPI beneficiary banks. All other major banks have a way higher technical decline rate of around 1%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 09:21 IST
Paytm outperforms all major banks in terms of UPI payment success rate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has the best technology for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments in India as it has outperformed all major banks in terms of the success rate of UPI transactions, according to the latest report by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

As per the report, PPBL has the lowest technical decline rate at 0.02% among all UPI remitter banks and 0.04% among all UPI beneficiary banks. All other major banks have a way higher technical decline rate of around 1%.

Paytm Payments Bank has credited the success to the in-house technology-infrastructure. PPBL says it is the only bank in India that organically drives UPI transactions from Paytm's ecosystem, unlike other banks that rely on third-party apps.

Commenting on the achievement, Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, said, "Our performance in the latest NPCI report is a testament of the hard work that the team puts in to provide the best technology infrastructure in the global banking space. We are well ahead of others when it comes to leveraging AI and Big Data to offer innovative products & services to our customers across the country."

Currently, Paytm Payments Bank has over 100 million UPI handles, 50 million wallets, 220 million saved cards and 60 million bank accounts on its platform.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan shows off his first 'bush shirt' in childhood picture

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday treated his fans to a throwback picture from his childhood days showing off his very first bush shirt. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture from his childhood.The picture...

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Worlds ugliest orchid among new species named in 2020Orchids are not often called ugly, but that is how the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, described a new species of the normally...

PM Modi lauds work on animal conservation after increase in leopard population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the efforts undertaken by the government towards animal conservation, following the release of the Status of Leopard in India report which recorded a surge in the population of leopards in the ...

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the states only hill station, Mount Abu, recording a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.AdvertisementMinimum temperature is likely to increase by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020