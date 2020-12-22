Paytm outperforms all major banks in terms of UPI payment success rate

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has the best technology for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments in India as it has outperformed all major banks in terms of the success rate of UPI transactions, according to the latest report by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

As per the report, PPBL has the lowest technical decline rate at 0.02% among all UPI remitter banks and 0.04% among all UPI beneficiary banks. All other major banks have a way higher technical decline rate of around 1%.

Paytm Payments Bank has credited the success to the in-house technology-infrastructure. PPBL says it is the only bank in India that organically drives UPI transactions from Paytm's ecosystem, unlike other banks that rely on third-party apps.

Commenting on the achievement, Satish Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, said, "Our performance in the latest NPCI report is a testament of the hard work that the team puts in to provide the best technology infrastructure in the global banking space. We are well ahead of others when it comes to leveraging AI and Big Data to offer innovative products & services to our customers across the country."

Currently, Paytm Payments Bank has over 100 million UPI handles, 50 million wallets, 220 million saved cards and 60 million bank accounts on its platform.