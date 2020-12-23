AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) on Wednesday said it has launched a new mobile banking app and a net banking portal. The new platforms will offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments and shopping offers, the bank said in a statement.

The key features will be biometric log-in with fingerprint for enhanced security, multiple fund transfers in one transaction, and easy scheduling of fund transfers and automating bill payments, among others. * * * BreatheEasy introduces Nelson Labs-certified KARBON Face Mask * BreatheEasy has introduced Nelson Labs-certified KARBON Face Mask, which ensures protection from coronavirus with its innovative 3-layer protection.

Designed in India using premium quality material sourced from Europe and the US, the fabric is NIOSH (The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) tested, said a statement. ''The KARBON face mask's inner layer comprises high-grade imported yarn that has antimicrobial properties to ensure effective neutralisation of viruses and pathogens on contact,'' said BreatheEasy CEO Barun Aggarwal.

This makes sure that it cuts down on the chance of virus infection at the source level and helps to reduce the spread of infection, he added. BreatheEasy is a full-service Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution provider. * * * Daiwa introduces 43-inch smart TV with Alexa controls * Consumer durables brand Diawa on Wednesday announced to launch a new range of 43-inch (109 cm) Smart TV with Alexa built-in and smart controls features.

It will also be launching 32-inch and 39-inch variants in the upcoming weeks. Customers can now directly make requests to Alexa to play music, hear news, know weather, and set alarms, among others.