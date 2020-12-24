Get the best Internet, Cable TV & Phone Service Offers

The internet, cable TV, and phone services are a major source for communication, entertainment, and earning for millions of Americans, who use internet services for doing their jobs, doing research, paying their bills, managing accounts, communicating with the world, and do much more. Similarly, for TV, these are used for in-house entertainment, sports, and news among kids, teens, adults, and elders. The phone service is used majorly for calling family members or among people who have small businesses and are operating from their homes. Combined, all these services are an important part of an American lifestyle.

However, getting a great deal on all these services is quite difficult as there are only a handful of providers that offer great plans for all three services where all aspects such as cost, service quality, and customer requirements are considered. Moreover, due to various complicated terms used and features offered, sometimes it becomes hard to choose a service provider that is the perfect option. It requires a lot of research and knowledge about what you need and what is unnecessary for you when it comes to various features. If you are facing such problems, here is a list of the best internet, cable TV, and phone service offers that are currently available in the USA. These offers have been shortlisted by considering many providers that offer these services and have been evaluated based on cost, value, and quality. Without further ado, let's dig into these offers.

Spectrum Triple Play Silver

If you are looking for an offer that gives you the benefit of premium channels combined with high-speed internet and unlimited phone services. https://www.localcabledeals.com/Spectrum offers Spectrum Triple Play Silver, a valuable package that you are looking for. Through this plan, customers can get more than 175 channels, including some of the premium channels such as HBO and Showtime (both cost $10 or more each if requested separately), favorite sports networks such as NFL, ESPN, and Fox Sports, and many other family channels such as Travel Channel, Disney, Nickelodeon, and much more.

In addition to that, Spectrum offers a download speed of up to 200 Mbps, a free modem, and unlimited data for internet services. Regarding phone services, it features unlimited local and long-distance calling without any additional cost to customers. Another thing about Spectrum plans that are loved by customers is the contract-free services. It does not matter whether you are getting a bundle for internet, TV, and phone or you are looking to get any single service, Spectrum does not ask for any contracts.

Verizon Most FIOS TV + Gigabit Internet + Phone

For those customers who cannot compromise over the internet download and upload speeds and would like to get the maximum number of channels – the FIOS bundle with Most FIOS TV and Gigabit internet offered by Verizon can be a perfect choice. This plan includes everything from high-speed internet where the download speeds are up to 1 Gig to a TV service that offers more than 425 channels. However, this plan costs more than $170 – which makes it very expensive for many customers. In case you do not need this extensive channel lineup, Frontier also offers the option to mix and match any TV plan with any Internet plan. So, you can bundle any TV plan with the Gig internet and get the bundle that you need.

AT&T & Direct TV internet 100 and TV choice + Phone

AT&T and Direct TV bundles are well known for being one of the best bundle offer that customers can get. The reason behind that is the customers can get a faster internet coupled with the best channel line-up offered by Direct TV. Through this offer, customers will be getting a download speed of up to 100 Mbps, more than 185 channels, and unlimited nationwide calling. As for service features, customers will be getting unlimited data along with NFL Sunday Ticket.

This plan costs about $115 per month for all three services. However, this price is only good for 12 months – based on the promotion that customers get. In case you are interested in getting a higher speed than that, you should know that AT&T only offers a download speed of up to 100 with Direct TV plans.

Xfinity Saver Pro Plus – Triple Play

Being America's largest internet and cable TV provider, Xfinity services are available to millions of customers. Through this plan, Xfinity provides great value to its customers at a very economical price of $104.99 per month. Customers can get a download speed of up to 400 Mbps bundled with more than 140 channels and unlimited calling. Moreover, the voice control remote is something that every Xfinity customer loves. There are many other plans available with lower and higher internet speeds and more channels. Customer can avail those offers if they want to get something more than what is already being offered

CenturyLink Internet Gig and Phone + Direct TV Select

Century Link offers one of the best plans for internet and phone services where the phone service is purely a landline that remains active even when there is no internet service. Moreover, its price for life feature is something that every customer desires. These CenturyLink services bundles with Direct TV for TV services is the best bundle that customers can get. Since Direct TV is known for offering the best channel line-up and CenturyLink is known for offering good internet and phone services, this could be the bundle that you always wanted.

The only problem here is that the CenturyLink Unlimited Phone costs higher compared to the digital phone which raises the overall price of the bundle and the total reaches somewhere around $150 for all three services. However, if you only get internet from CenturyLink and TV from Direct TV, this can be a cost-effective yet great offer for you.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)