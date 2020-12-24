Left Menu
Tanzania: Gov directs TCRA-CCC to probe phone call theft complaints

"I have decided to start with this issue because there are a lot complaints about services provided by mobile phone service providers, particularly in the area of airtime. This is because customers complain about not being given enough airtime that matches with their money. All these complaints need answers as I do not expect that CCC will work through words or a business as usual style. We want to see statistics."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dodoma | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DocFaustine)

To look closely at the complaints of rising phone call theft experienced by the people of Tanzania, Faustine Ndugulile, the minister directed the Consumer Consultative Council of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA-CCC) to probe into the matter, according to a report by Citizen.

Ndugulile reportedly made the directive while meeting the executives of TCRA-CCC and the National Commission for Information and Communication Technology's members earlier on Wednesday. He, however, looked keen to know the performance of these bodies, and also to see their performance and helping the government by improving technological development.

Reportedly, posted by Bashir Yakub, an independent lawyer, in an open letter titled, 'doubts in four mobile phone service companies' on digital media, he complained about cut airtime bundles bought their customers. Ndugulile said, "I have decided to start with this issue because there are a lot complaints about services provided by mobile phone service providers, particularly in the area of airtime. This is because customers complain about not being given enough airtime that matches with their money. All these complaints need answers as I do not expect that CCC will work through words or a business as usual style. We want to see statistics".

He also directed CC to maintain records of the complaints from the users then onwards and also told them to show the progress in the reported complaints. As admitted by Mary Msuya, the eExecutive secretary of Body's that the company has confirmed many complaints and has promised to resolve the issues, the report stated.

