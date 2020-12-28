Xiaomi Mi 11 price leaked hours ahead of official launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the Mi 11, at an online event in China today. However, hours ahead of the official unveiling, the key details and pricing details of the device have appeared online.

A screenshot shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be priced starting at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 45,000).

Looks like Xiaomi MI 11 exposed 🙂Snapdragon 8882K AMOLED display108MP triple Rear Camera4500mAh battery55W wired charging50W wireless charging8GB+256GB pic.twitter.com/BuyZYoZMZo — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) December 28, 2020

Apart from the pricing, detailed specifications of the upcoming flagship have also been leaked. These include a 2K AMOLED display with 1500nits brightness and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. The phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

As already confirmed by the company, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, there is a 108-megapixel main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor at the back. Other camera features include- computational photography and support for up to 8k video shooting.

The upcoming series will feature dual stereo speakers powered by Harman Kardon. Further, late last week, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 11 series will be released without an in-box charger to reduce environmental impact.

As per the latest leaks, the Mi 11 will be offered in Blue, Black, White and Smoke Purple color options and there will also be a special edition sporting the signature of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at the bottom of the rear panel.