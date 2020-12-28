Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xiaomi Mi 11 price leaked hours ahead of official launch

As already confirmed by the company, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 16:16 IST
Xiaomi Mi 11 price leaked hours ahead of official launch
Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the Mi 11, at an online event in China today. However, hours ahead of the official unveiling, the key details and pricing details of the device have appeared online.

A screenshot shared by tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be priced starting at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 45,000).

Apart from the pricing, detailed specifications of the upcoming flagship have also been leaked. These include a 2K AMOLED display with 1500nits brightness and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. The phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+.

As already confirmed by the company, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will be backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired and 50W wireless charging.

For photography, there is a 108-megapixel main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor at the back. Other camera features include- computational photography and support for up to 8k video shooting.

The upcoming series will feature dual stereo speakers powered by Harman Kardon. Further, late last week, Xiaomi confirmed that the Mi 11 series will be released without an in-box charger to reduce environmental impact.

As per the latest leaks, the Mi 11 will be offered in Blue, Black, White and Smoke Purple color options and there will also be a special edition sporting the signature of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun at the bottom of the rear panel.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mean speed on Delhi roads dropped from 46 to 29 kmph after lockdown as congestion returned: CSE

The mean travel speed on some Delhi stretches dipped from 46 kmph during the lockdown period to 29 kmph after it as the reopening of the economy led to a rebound in congestion, the Centre for Science and Environment CSE said in a report on ...

Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws.

Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws....

Vice-President calls for responsible use of plastics

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked research institutes like the CIPET to focus on the development of eco-friendly products like biodegradable plastics as durability and longevity of plastics have posed several challenges to the...

Attack on BJP leaders in Punjab failure of state govt: party leader Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, Dec 28 PTI Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the alleged attack on his party leaders in Punjab was a failure of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as maintaining law and order in the state is his responsib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020