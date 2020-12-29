LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021

LG will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV lineup at the all virtual CES 2021 that will take place from January 11-14, the South Korean technology giant said on Tuesday.

"Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice. These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward," said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG's Home Entertainment Company.

The QNED Mini LED TVs are the first to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technologies to produce incredibly accurate colors. "By developing the combined Quantum NanoCell color technology, LG has taken the best of both Quantum dot and NanoCell to further enhance the ability to represent and create outstanding color in an LCD TV," LG said.

LG's new, flagship QNED series comes with a backlight unit composed of almost 30,000 tiny LEDs and nearly 2,500 dimming blocks to offer ultra-high contrast, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy for stunningly life-like images. Explaining the technology behind the Mini LED TVs, LG said it "miniaturizes" the TV's light source, making it much smaller and allowing manufacturers to pack more LEDs in the same TV screen size for increased brightness compared to regular LCD TVs.

Further, the new QNED Mini LED TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Overall, LG's newest QNED Mini LED TVs represent a giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality and will be the top-of-the-line offering among LG's 2021 premium LCD TV lineup.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world's largest annual consumer technology event where the world's biggest brands showcase their innovative products. CES 2021 will be held virtually for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.