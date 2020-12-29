Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021

The QNED Mini LED TVs are the first to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technologies to produce incredibly accurate colors. With LG's advanced Mini LED backlighting that comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs, the new QNED series offers ultra-high contrast, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy for stunningly life-like images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 09:21 IST
LG to unveil its first-ever QNED Mini LED TVs at CES 2021
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG will be introducing its first-ever QNED Mini LED TV lineup at the all virtual CES 2021 that will take place from January 11-14, the South Korean technology giant said on Tuesday.

"Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice. These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward," said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG's Home Entertainment Company.

The QNED Mini LED TVs are the first to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technologies to produce incredibly accurate colors. "By developing the combined Quantum NanoCell color technology, LG has taken the best of both Quantum dot and NanoCell to further enhance the ability to represent and create outstanding color in an LCD TV," LG said.

LG's new, flagship QNED series comes with a backlight unit composed of almost 30,000 tiny LEDs and nearly 2,500 dimming blocks to offer ultra-high contrast, a wide color gamut and incredible color accuracy for stunningly life-like images. Explaining the technology behind the Mini LED TVs, LG said it "miniaturizes" the TV's light source, making it much smaller and allowing manufacturers to pack more LEDs in the same TV screen size for increased brightness compared to regular LCD TVs.

Further, the new QNED Mini LED TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Overall, LG's newest QNED Mini LED TVs represent a giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality and will be the top-of-the-line offering among LG's 2021 premium LCD TV lineup.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world's largest annual consumer technology event where the world's biggest brands showcase their innovative products. CES 2021 will be held virtually for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:India records 16,432 new cases

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Dec 29 PTI The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,24,303, while the recoveries crossed 98 lakh, a...

AU Small Finance Bank ties up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

AU Small Finance Bank has signed a partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer goal-based life insurance solutions. AU Bank said the tie-up will further enrich its life insurance offering with an agile, accelerated, digital, a...

11 booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines at wedding of BJP leader's nephew in Gujarat

11 persons were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines at the wedding ceremony of BJP Dharampur Taluka chiefs nephew in which over 100 people gathered on Monday night in Valsad district of Gujarat. The wedding for son of Arvind ...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020