HDR10+ Adaptive with Filmmaker Mode coming to Samsung QLED TVs

Leveraging the TV's light sensor, the HDR10+ Adaptive feature ensures that the screen delivers an original-quality cinematic experience without any loss of details or contrast. It also supports a new display setting called Filmmaker Mode which was developed by Samsung in collaboration with filmmakers, studios and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung on Wednesday announced a new HDR10+ Adaptive feature that will improve the viewing experience on QLED TVs regardless of the lighting conditions.

The new feature adapts to brighter rooms to deliver a cinematic experience in any room condition at home, further enhancing the HDR experience. HDR10+ Adaptive will launch globally with Samsung's upcoming QLED TV range.

"As consumers spend more time at home, Samsung has been looking for ways to enrich consumers' entertainment experience in the comfort of their homes. We are delighted to offer smart picture quality solutions that will enhance consumers' at-home HDR viewing experience, bringing the original-quality cinematic experience to our consumers around the world," said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to enable the Filmmaker Mode and HDR10+ Adaptive for Prime Video customers. UHD titles available on Prime Video also include HDR10+, allowing all Prime Video customers to enjoy the improved HDR experience with most Samsung QLED TVs in any environment.

"With HDR10+ and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment and customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended," said BA Winston, Global Head of Video Playback and Delivery at Amazon Prime Video.

