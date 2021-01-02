Realme Koi with SD888 SoC may launch on January 4: Details Inside
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzen | Updated: 02-01-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 10:23 IST
Realme might be launching the Snapdragon 888-powered 'Realme Koi' in China early next week. According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the smartphone will likely launch on January 4, 2021.
Looks like the Realme Koi will likely launch this Monday.#Realme #RealmeKoi #RealmeV15 pic.twitter.com/x9Xz8yra9o— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 2, 2021
Earlier this week, live images of Realme Koi surfaced online, revealing the design of the upcoming smartphone. The back of the phone features a vertically-aligned triple camera array along with an LED flash. In addition to the Realme logo, the rear panel also features the tagline "Dare to leap" in bold letters, similar to the Realme X7 Pro.
As hinted by the company, the Realme Koi will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset while the leaked live images reveal that it will house a 64MP triple rear camera. Also, there is no visible fingerprint reader which means that the phone could come with an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Finally, they started teasing the SD888 processor.#Realme #RealmeKoi #RealmeV15 pic.twitter.com/uMkFPXdsyp— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 31, 2020
Further, the Realme Koi is rumored to have support for the company's& new 125W UltraDART fast charging that can charge 41 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in just 5 minutes and fully charge the battery in just 20 minutes.
