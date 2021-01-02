Left Menu
Realme Koi with SD888 SoC may launch on January 4: Details Inside

Earlier this week, live images of Realme Koi surfaced online, revealing the design of the upcoming smartphone. The back of the phone features a vertically-aligned triple camera array along with an LED flash. In addition to the Realme logo, the rear panel also features the tagline “Dare to leap” in bold letters, similar to the Realme X7 Pro.

Updated: 02-01-2021 10:23 IST
Image Credit: Weibo (@Geek_Cao)

Realme might be launching the Snapdragon 888-powered 'Realme Koi' in China early next week. According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the smartphone will likely launch on January 4, 2021.

Earlier this week, live images of Realme Koi surfaced online, revealing the design of the upcoming smartphone. The back of the phone features a vertically-aligned triple camera array along with an LED flash. In addition to the Realme logo, the rear panel also features the tagline "Dare to leap" in bold letters, similar to the Realme X7 Pro.

As hinted by the company, the Realme Koi will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset while the leaked live images reveal that it will house a 64MP triple rear camera. Also, there is no visible fingerprint reader which means that the phone could come with an in-display or side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Realme Koi is rumored to have support for the company's& new 125W UltraDART fast charging that can charge 41 percent of a 4,000mAh battery in just 5 minutes and fully charge the battery in just 20 minutes.

