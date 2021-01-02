Left Menu
Development News Edition

PlayStation 5 launch set in Feb, pre-order to start on Jan 12

Sony on Friday announced that the company will launch the much-awaited PlayStation 5 in India on February 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:14 IST
PlayStation 5 launch set in Feb, pre-order to start on Jan 12
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sony on Friday announced that the company will launch the much-awaited PlayStation 5 in India on February 2. The Japanese firm also informed that the pre-orders for PS5 will begin on January 12.

"We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on the 2nd of February, 2021 - Pre Orders for PS5 shall begin 12 PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for Pre-Orders (until stock lasts at a respective retailer)," the Playstation India wrote on Twitter. "We take this opportunity to once more thank our PlayStation enthusiasts for their patience and enthusiasm around PS5," it added.

According to Techcrunch, the PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 while the digital edition of the console will be available at Rs 39,990. (ANI)

Also Read: Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent to USD 26.89 billion in December 2020, due to decline in sectors like petroleum, leather and marine products, as per the government data. The trade ...

PREVIEW-Cricket-New Zealand eye top spot in second Pakistan test

New Zealand will rise to the top of the world rankings for the first time, replacing Australia, if they avoid defeat against Pakistan in the second test in Christchurch and wrap up their two-match series.After seven straight home test serie...

Today's startups are multinational companies of tomorrow, says PM Modi

Todays startups are the multinational companies of tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday adding that the scope of startups is increasing from farming to the space sector. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for t...

Three killed, six injured as dumper collides with truck due to fog in UP

Three people were killed and six more injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a sand-laden dumper on the Lucknow-Agra expressway due to reduced visibility caused by fog, police said on Saturday. The dumper was on the wrong side o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021