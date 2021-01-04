Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series confirmed to launch on Jan 14

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series is said to have either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:29 IST
Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series confirmed to launch on Jan 14
Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung on Monday confirmed that its next flagship series, the Galaxy S21, will launch on January 14 at the "Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Welcome to the Everyday Epic" event which will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. EST.

At the Unpacked event, the South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Smart Tag, in addition to the Galaxy S21 series that comprises the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series have already been opened in China and the U.S. Here's everything we know about the S21 series:

Galaxy S21 / Galaxy S21 Plus

Display

As per recent leaks, both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to sport a completely flat panel. The Galaxy S21 will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display and the S21 Plus with a bigger 6.7-inch screen, with both supporting a peak brightness of 1300nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The top-tier model in the series i.e. the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series is said to have either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region.

Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus / Image Credit: WinFuture

The Galaxy S21 is tipped to be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S21 Plus by a bigger 4,800mAh battery, with both carrying support for 25W fast-charging. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W fast-charging capability.

Optics

On the camera front, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are said to house a triple camera array that includes a 12MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, there is a 10MP snapper on the front.

Galaxy S21 Ultra / Image Credit: WinFuture

The Galaxy S21Ultra is said to sport a massive camera island that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with OIS and 3x/10x hybrid optical zoom. The rear cam is said to support up to 8K UHD video shooting (7680 x 4320 pixels) at 30fps.

Price (expected)

The Galaxy S21 is expected to be priced starting at EUR849, the Galaxy S21 Plus at EUR1,049 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at EUR 1,399.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jazz set season-high for 3-pointers, beat Spurs 130-109

The Utah Jazz are not getting too excited over their most productive outing of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points and the Jazz made a season-high 21 3-pointers to beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-109 on Sunday night.We need to cont...

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021