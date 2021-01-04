Samsung Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series confirmed to launch on Jan 14

Samsung on Monday confirmed that its next flagship series, the Galaxy S21, will launch on January 14 at the "Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Welcome to the Everyday Epic" event which will be broadcast on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. EST.

Your experiences are about to get even more epic on January 14, 2021.Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/IVKmxn3Epv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 3, 2021

At the Unpacked event, the South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy Smart Tag, in addition to the Galaxy S21 series that comprises the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series have already been opened in China and the U.S. Here's everything we know about the S21 series:

Galaxy S21 / Galaxy S21 Plus

Display

As per recent leaks, both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to sport a completely flat panel. The Galaxy S21 will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display and the S21 Plus with a bigger 6.7-inch screen, with both supporting a peak brightness of 1300nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The top-tier model in the series i.e. the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series is said to have either the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset or the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region.

Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus / Image Credit: WinFuture

The Galaxy S21 is tipped to be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, the Galaxy S21 Plus by a bigger 4,800mAh battery, with both carrying support for 25W fast-charging. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 45W fast-charging capability.

Optics

On the camera front, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are said to house a triple camera array that includes a 12MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field-of-view. For selfies, there is a 10MP snapper on the front.

Galaxy S21 Ultra / Image Credit: WinFuture

The Galaxy S21Ultra is said to sport a massive camera island that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses with OIS and 3x/10x hybrid optical zoom. The rear cam is said to support up to 8K UHD video shooting (7680 x 4320 pixels) at 30fps.

Price (expected)

The Galaxy S21 is expected to be priced starting at EUR849, the Galaxy S21 Plus at EUR1,049 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at EUR 1,399.