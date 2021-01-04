iQOO 7 to come with 120Hz pressure-sensitive display

The iQOO 7 is all set to launch on January 11 in China. A new teaser poster shared by the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a centrally-aligned single punch-hole display and support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The poster - shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@Stufflistings) - also reveals that the device will feature dual pressure-sensitive and agile touch controls, similar to the Black Shark 3 Pro that packs Master Touch 3.0 for better pressure controls.

iQOO 7 display (centrally-aligned single punch hole selfie camera). 120Hz refresh rate.The device will feature dual pressure-sensitive and agile touch controls.#iQOO #iQOO7 pic.twitter.com/6uRKBMrWue — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 4, 2021

Leaked posters of the iQOO 7 have confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The device features triple rear cameras that are arranged in a triangular shape.

The company has already confirmed that the phone will support 120W fast-charging that fully charges the device in only 15 minutes and there will be a BMW special edition featuring three vertical stripes.

Image Credit: Twitter (@mkinfo9)

iQOO 7: Specifications (Expected)

According to recent leaks and rumors, the iQOO 7 is said to feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of in-built storage.

In terms of optics, the handset is said to feature a 16MP selfie snapper and a 48MP triple rear camera with OIS support. The iQOO 7 could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery. It is tipped to run on Android 11 OS.

Further, the leaked posters of the upcoming gaming-focused smartphone suggest that it will be offered in two colors and a BMW special edition.