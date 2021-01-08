Redmi Note 10 Pro could soon launch in India, suggests BIS listing

Xiaomi could soon launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India as the device is now certified by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). Spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset has the model number M2101K6I which is expected to belong to Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Earlier this week, the global variant of the phone with model number M2101K6G was spotted on FCC. The listing - spotted by tipster Simranpal Singh- revealed that the handset will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and boot MIUI 12.

Meanwhile, key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro have also been leaked online. The phone is tipped to come with an IPS LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor. The latest leak suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will house a 64MP quad rear camera setup and will be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

As of this writing, there is no official confirmation about the Redmi Note 10 Pro's arrival and other details that have surfaced online.