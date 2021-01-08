Redmi Note 10 Pro could soon launch in India, suggests BIS listing
Xiaomi could soon launch the Redmi Note 10 Pro in India as the device is now certified by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). Spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the handset has the model number M2101K6I which is expected to belong to Redmi Note 10 Pro.
So the Redmi Note 10 Pro is now certified by the Indian BIS. Indian launch does not seem to be too far away from now.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote10Pro pic.twitter.com/31A2WzV43v— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 8, 2021
Earlier this week, the global variant of the phone with model number M2101K6G was spotted on FCC. The listing - spotted by tipster Simranpal Singh- revealed that the handset will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth and boot MIUI 12.
Redmi M2101K6G smartphone arrives on FCC with 5G support. It houses Dual-Band Wifi and Bl and runs on MiUI 12.#redmi #redmim2101k6g #xiaomi #fcc pic.twitter.com/C36Zu1JNl4— Simranpal Singh (ਸਿਮਰਨਪਾਲ ਸਿੰਘ) (@simransingh931) January 5, 2021
Meanwhile, key specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 Pro have also been leaked online. The phone is tipped to come with an IPS LCD display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor. The latest leak suggests that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will house a 64MP quad rear camera setup and will be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.
As of this writing, there is no official confirmation about the Redmi Note 10 Pro's arrival and other details that have surfaced online.
