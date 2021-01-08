Left Menu
Signal sees huge influx of new users as WhatsApp updates privacy policy

Developed by the Signal Foundation, Signal provides private messaging and Internet calling services to users worldwide. The platform leverages state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption, powered by the open-source Signal Protocol, to keep the conversations secure.

Updated: 08-01-2021 12:46 IST
Signal sees huge influx of new users as WhatsApp updates privacy policy

Signal, a cross-platform encrypted messaging service has witnessed a huge influx of new users hours as Facebook-owned WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021.

Additionally, the platform saw a surge in new signups after a boost from Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and the world's richest person, who recommended people to 'Use Signal' in a tweet.

Developed by the Signal Foundation, Signal provides private messaging and Internet calling services to users worldwide. The platform leverages state-of-the-art end-to-end encryption, powered by the open-source Signal Protocol, to keep the conversations secure.

Users register a phone number when they create a Signal account and, thereafter, they receive text messages and phone calls with verification codes to register for its Services. Just like WhatsApp, Signal allows users to make voice and video calls and share text, voice messages, photos, videos, GIFs and files for free.

"Signal is designed to never collect or store any sensitive information. Signal messages and calls cannot be accessed by us or other third parties because they are always end-to-end encrypted, private, and secure," states Signal's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy page.

Talking about WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, the popup from the instant messaging platform clearly mentions that users will have to accept the updated terms and privacy policy to continue using the service, else they will lose access to the app from Feb 8.

Image: A screenshot of WhatsApp's new privacy policy popup

