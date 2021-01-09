Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump Administration adds Pentagon 'Space Force' to U.S. spy agency group

Making the Space Force a member of the intelligence community "breaks down barriers to information sharing and ensures that Space Force leadership has access to all the intelligence it needs to be successful," the office said. A senior intelligence official told Reuters, "We now refer to outer space as a war fighting domain." In 1967, the U.S. ratified an international treaty on peaceful uses of outer space that included agreements not to place in orbit around the Earth or install on the moon or other celestial bodies nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 01:30 IST
Trump Administration adds Pentagon 'Space Force' to U.S. spy agency group
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's Space Force established in 2019 will become a full member of the U.S. intelligence community, the administration said on Friday.

John Ratcliffe, Trump's director of National Intelligence, said the U.S. Space Force would become the 18th member of the U.S. intelligence community, which is led by Ratcliffe's office and includes the CIA, FBI, National Security Agency and multiple agencies in the Defense, Treasury, Homeland Security and Energy departments. Making the Space Force a member of the intelligence community "breaks down barriers to information sharing and ensures that Space Force leadership has access to all the intelligence it needs to be successful," the office said.

A senior intelligence official told Reuters, "We now refer to outer space as a war fighting domain." In 1967, the U.S. ratified an international treaty on peaceful uses of outer space that included agreements not to place in orbit around the Earth or install on the moon or other celestial bodies nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction. It also limited the use of celestial bodies exclusively to peaceful purposes.

The official said in 2019 U.S. issued "public statements describing Russian activities in space ... testing U.S. responses in space and menacing U.S. spacecraft." He said the United States was also aware of "efforts of the Chinese to build counterspace capabilities." (Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Draft of article of impeachment says Trump incited insurrection -MSNBC

A draft of the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump drawn up by Democratic members of the House of Representatives after the storming of the U.S. Capitol accuses him of engaging in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting i...

Man who sat at Pelosi's desk faces charges; FBI probes officer's death

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis desk are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, ...

Brazilian company Uniao Quimica plans to start making Russian vaccine next week

Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica plans to start producing Russias Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 in Brazil as soon as next week and build up to 8 million doses a month, its international business director Rogerio Rosso said on...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain saw record-high COVID-19 deaths and Spain posted its biggest one-day jump in cases since October, while the head of the World Health Organization said there was a clear problem of low- and middle-income countries not yet receiving v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021