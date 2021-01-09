Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Twitter permanently suspends Trump's accountReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 05:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 05:07 IST
Twitter Inc said on Friday that it has permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a tweet.
Twitter had temporarily blocked Trump's account earlier this week following the siege of Capitol Hill on Wednesday by pro-Trump protesters and warned that additional violations by the president's accounts would result in a permanent suspension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
