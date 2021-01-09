Twitter deletes new Trump tweets from official account after banning him

Twitter Inc late Friday quickly deleted new tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump from an official government account after the social media site had banned his personal account.

Trump tweeted, "We will not be SILENCED!" from the @POTUS government account, with 33.4 million followers, after Trump's @realDonaldTrump personal account was permanently banned by Twitter. "Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH," Trump wrote in the now-deleted tweets, adding that he is considering building his own social media platform in the near future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)