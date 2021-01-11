OnePlus Band vs Mi Band 5: Price and specs comparison

OnePlus has forayed into the wearables segment with the launch of its first fitness band, the 'OnePlus Band', in India. The OnePlus Band carries an introductory price tag of Rs 2,499, exactly the same as Xiaomi's immensely popular Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5.

From tracking your sleep and heart rate to tracking your favorite cricket shot, with the #OnePlusBand you can truly be #SmartEverywear.This is the new face of fitness pic.twitter.com/N5NgHzmQOE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 11, 2021

Starting January 13, the OnePlus Band will go on sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline and online channels in India.

Here's is how the OnePlus Band stacks up against the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in terms of specifications and features:

Design and display

As for the design, the OnePlus Band comes with a removable main tracker design and dual-color strap combos with black being the standard or default color. The two other color options are- Navy and Tangerine Gray- which will cost you Rs 399 each. The band measures 40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.95mm and weighs 22.6g (with strap).

The OnePlus Band boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution. The band is water-resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes and also comes with IP68 dust-resistant rating.

On the other hand, the Mi Band 5 comes with the black strap as standard and users can purchase other colors- Teal, Purple, Navy Blue and Orange- separately at Rs 299 each. The fitness band boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display (126 x 294) with 2.5D glass on top and is 5ATM waterproof. It offers more than 100 watch faces. It measures 47.2 x 18.5 x 12.4mm and weighs 11.9g.

Health monitoring/Fitness tracking

The OnePlus Band comes with 13 exercise modes- Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, Free Training. The tracker supports continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SPO2), real-time heart rate tracking with a built-in vibration alarm for high pulse readings and sleep tracking.

In contrast, the Mi Band 5 supports 11 professional sports modes including Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Power Walking, Pool Swimming, Yoga, jump rope, Rowing machine and Freestyle. The band also offers 24 hours Heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking features.

Notably, the Mi Band 5 comes with stress monitoring and women's health tracking (menstrual tracker) features that are missing on the OnePlus Band. However, the Mi Band 5 lacks a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels.

Battery life and charging

The OnePlus Band is fuelled by a 100mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The band doesn't support magnetic charging, instead, it comes with a charging dongle (USB Type-A).

The Mi Band 5 is backed by a 125 mAh battery that offers 14 days of life in normal mode and lasts up to 21 days in power saving mode. It comes with an all-new magnetic snap-on charging solution for hassle-free charging.

Connectivity and other features

For wireless connectivity, the OnePlus Band supports Bluetooth v5.0. Other features onboard the band include- message notifications, incoming call notifications, incoming call rejection, music playback controls, stopwatch, Alarm (vibration), camera-shutter controls, Find My Phone, Zen Mode synchronization with select OnePlus phone models, weather forecast, OTA upgrades, among others.

The Mi Band 5 also supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Other smart features include weather forecast, timer, alarm, remote phone music and camera control, notifications for call, message, app, Do not disturb, OTA upgrade and idle alerts.

Compatibility

The OnePlus Band is compatible with the devices running on Android 6.0 and above Android versions whereas the Mi Band 5 is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and higher versions.