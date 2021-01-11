Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus Band vs Mi Band 5: Price and specs comparison

Notably, the Mi Band 5 comes with stress monitoring and women's health tracking (menstrual tracker) features that are missing on the OnePlus Band. However, the Mi Band 5 lacks a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:15 IST
OnePlus Band vs Mi Band 5: Price and specs comparison
Mi Band 5 and OnePlus Band.

OnePlus has forayed into the wearables segment with the launch of its first fitness band, the 'OnePlus Band', in India. The OnePlus Band carries an introductory price tag of Rs 2,499, exactly the same as Xiaomi's immensely popular Mi Smart Band 5, aka Mi Band 5.

Starting January 13, the OnePlus Band will go on sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline and online channels in India.

Here's is how the OnePlus Band stacks up against the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in terms of specifications and features:

Design and display

As for the design, the OnePlus Band comes with a removable main tracker design and dual-color strap combos with black being the standard or default color. The two other color options are- Navy and Tangerine Gray- which will cost you Rs 399 each. The band measures 40.4mm x 17.6mm x 11.95mm and weighs 22.6g (with strap).

The OnePlus Band boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution. The band is water-resistant up to 50 meters for 10 minutes and also comes with IP68 dust-resistant rating.

On the other hand, the Mi Band 5 comes with the black strap as standard and users can purchase other colors- Teal, Purple, Navy Blue and Orange- separately at Rs 299 each. The fitness band boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display (126 x 294) with 2.5D glass on top and is 5ATM waterproof. It offers more than 100 watch faces. It measures 47.2 x 18.5 x 12.4mm and weighs 11.9g.

Health monitoring/Fitness tracking

The OnePlus Band comes with 13 exercise modes- Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, Free Training. The tracker supports continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring (SPO2), real-time heart rate tracking with a built-in vibration alarm for high pulse readings and sleep tracking.

In contrast, the Mi Band 5 supports 11 professional sports modes including Indoor Cycling, Outdoor Cycling, Outdoor Running, Treadmill, Jump Rope, Power Walking, Pool Swimming, Yoga, jump rope, Rowing machine and Freestyle. The band also offers 24 hours Heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking features.

Notably, the Mi Band 5 comes with stress monitoring and women's health tracking (menstrual tracker) features that are missing on the OnePlus Band. However, the Mi Band 5 lacks a SpO2 sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation levels.

Battery life and charging

The OnePlus Band is fuelled by a 100mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. The band doesn't support magnetic charging, instead, it comes with a charging dongle (USB Type-A).

The Mi Band 5 is backed by a 125 mAh battery that offers 14 days of life in normal mode and lasts up to 21 days in power saving mode. It comes with an all-new magnetic snap-on charging solution for hassle-free charging.

Connectivity and other features

For wireless connectivity, the OnePlus Band supports Bluetooth v5.0. Other features onboard the band include- message notifications, incoming call notifications, incoming call rejection, music playback controls, stopwatch, Alarm (vibration), camera-shutter controls, Find My Phone, Zen Mode synchronization with select OnePlus phone models, weather forecast, OTA upgrades, among others.

The Mi Band 5 also supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above. Other smart features include weather forecast, timer, alarm, remote phone music and camera control, notifications for call, message, app, Do not disturb, OTA upgrade and idle alerts.

Compatibility

The OnePlus Band is compatible with the devices running on Android 6.0 and above Android versions whereas the Mi Band 5 is compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and higher versions.

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Darkness becomes destiny of nation if ruler is a thief: PML-N slams Imran Khan

Following the massive power blackout, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb slammed the Imran Khan-led government for becoming habitual of blaming everything on PML-N and the opposition and said that wh...

Cricket-'Horrible feeling', Paine rues missed catches in Sydney draw

Australia captain Tim Paine said he felt he had let down his bowlers with his wicketkeeping as India batted through the final day of the third test for a draw on Monday. Paine thought Australias pace unit and spinner Nathan Lyon had created...

SAT directs NDTV's Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy to deposit 50% of disgorged amount

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has directed NDTVs promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to deposit 50 per cent of the disgorged amount before markets regulator Sebi within four weeks.It further said if NDTV deposits the amount, the b...

REUTERS NEXT: 'Good news' soon for markets about restarting IMF programme -Pakistan cen bank governor

Pakistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track, the countrys central bank governor said, adding that he was optimistic about the economic outlook despite the fallout from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021