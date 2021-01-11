Here's how much SD888-powered Redmi K40 will cost?

Redmi is gearing up to launch its next flagship series which will succeed the popular Redmi K30 from last year. The Redmi K40 series will arrive next month in China, Redmi's General Manager Lu Weibing confirmed in a post on Weibo.

According to the post (via tipster Ankit), the Redmi K40 will come with a flat-screen, probably the most expensive, and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The company has also confirmed that the battery capacity will be more than 4,000mAh.

Further, Lu Weibing revealed that the upcoming Redmi K40 will be the ultimate cost-effective smartphone and will be priced starting at CNY2,999 (approx. Rs 34,000), cheaper than the Xiaomi Mi 11 which is priced starting at CNY3999 in China and is powered by the same SD888 chipset.

Previous leaks suggest that the base model will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7-series chipset - likely the Snapdragon 775 - while the Pro variant will pack the Snapdragon 8-series SoC, suggesting that the Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.

As for other specifications, the leaked live images of the upcoming Redmi K40 have earlier suggested that all the models in the series will come with a punch-hole design for the selfie camera as opposed to the predecessor series that sports a pop-up camera. The back of the phone will have a quad-camera module while the bottom frame will feature a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.