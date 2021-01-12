Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter without Trump tumbles along with other tech shares

Shares of social media and other tech companies slid on Monday, hit by fallout from the siege on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.Twitters stock ended the day down 6.4 per cent after the company on Friday permanently shut down Trumps account, realDonaldTrump, which had 89 million followers.The social network cited concerns the president would use it for further incitement of violence.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 04:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 04:57 IST
Twitter without Trump tumbles along with other tech shares

Shares of social media and other tech companies slid on Monday, hit by fallout from the siege on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Twitter's stock ended the day down 6.4 per cent after the company on Friday permanently shut down Trump's account, @realDonaldTrump, which had 89 million followers.

The social network cited concerns the president would use it for ''further incitement of violence''. Trump retorted that he would be ''building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED!: There is a growing risk for tech companies, especially those in social media, that Congress will attempt to collar them after last week's rampage in Washington, D.C. Some of the attack on the Capitol was discussed and planned on social media, giving new life to debate over legal protections given to companies like Twitter and Facebook.

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act shields companies that can host trillions of messages from being sued by anyone who feels wronged by something someone else has posted — whether the complaint is legitimate or not.

Shares in Facebook, which suspended Trumps account through January 20 and possibly indefinitely, ended Monday down 4 per cent.

There was a protest outside of Twitter's headquarters building in San Francisco, but it was lightly attended. The building itself is largely empty because executives and employees have been working remotely for almost a year due to the pandemic.

Parler, known as a far-right friendly platform and cited for connections to last week's siege on the Capitol, was removed from the app stores of Google and Apple. Amazon booted it off its web hosting service just after midnight Pacific time early Monday.

Shares of Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet, parent company of Google, all shed more than 2 per cent on Monday.

Trump supporters have argued that the actions of the technology companies is a violation of free speech and Trump has long tried to repeal Section 230. Though Trump's tenure ends in nine days, power in the Senate has flipped to the Democrats who have long begrudged the oversized influence of social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gold mine explosion in China traps 22 workers underground -Xinhua

Chinese authorities have dispatched rescue workers to a gold mine in the countrys northeast after 22 workers were trapped underground following an explosion, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. The accident happened at 2 p.m. local time...

Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park

Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world.The parks executive director, Lisa Pe...

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Bidens Jan. 20 inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday. Threatened with more violenc...

U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could undermine peace talks and make it harder to feed Yemenis enduring the worlds largest humanit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021