TCL Reaffirms its Pioneering in Global TV Industry by Unveiling 2021 Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs at CES 2021

Press Kit: http://bit.ly/3nU8k4a TCL is boldly taking the lead in global display technology at CES 2021. This year, it is introducing three outstanding Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs that go beyond powerful picture performance and deliver a comprehensive range of lifestyle features for new generations.

C825 – Premium 4K Mini LED PerformanceTCL latest 4K Mini LED TV C825 elevates our TV viewing and video gaming standards to the next level. C825 is an important addition in TCL's continuous commitment to Mini LED Display Technology.

C825 adopts straight down backlight mode reducing the grain size of traditional LED to 100 ~200 μm. Thousands of light control units are used to increase the number of backlight sources. Combined with full array, ultra-high targeted regional brightness adjustment is realized to bring a better visual experience.

Featuring Quantum Dot Display Technology, C825 combines light and color, higher gamut and more precise light control to achieve the ultimate picture quality effect.

C825 also features Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology, offering ultra-vivid picture that brings entertainment to life, and Dolby Vision IQ, which leverages the full intelligence of C825 to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment by dynamically adjusting to the changing light in the room and the types of content being played back, while maximizing the full capabilities of the TV.

With supreme audio-visual quality together with Imax Enhanced, C825 will deliver unparalleled enjoyment to consumers at home.

To make moving images smoother and video gaming more engaging, the C825 uses 120Hz MEMC and 120Hz low reverse display.

Also, a 4-way HDMI 2.1 port, VRR, ALLM, eARC, WiFi6 and low input lag give gaming fans faster, smoother graphics, and better sound effects. A magnetic split-type camera 4M Pixel delivers superb visual and audio interactions for superior video call experiences.

C725 – Superior QLED 4K Entertainment CenterElevating Quantum Dot Display Technology to a new level, the TCL C725 QLED 4K TV offers excellent value for those who want high-quality, interactive home entertainment as part of a connected and smart lifestyle.

With nearly 100% ultra-high color gamut (DCI-P3), the Quantum Dot Display Technology in the C725 will deliver even more vibrant and diverse colors without the limitations of lower color volume or shorter lifespans found in other color technologies.

Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos immersive audio together with Onkyo deliver an audiovisual feast. The C725's AiPQ Engine switches on the full potential of TCL's big-screen TVs with real-time optimization for different entertainment or content genres.

Users can enjoy Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0, Google Duo and unlimited content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google play & Movie, Disney+ and more, adding to the enjoyment of an intelligent life.

In addition, C725 supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1 to deliver images that are always smooth, even in fast-moving action scenes.

P725 –Preferred 4K HDR TV with Dolby ExperienceThe TCL P725 is a 4K HDR TV featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering a stunning, high-quality, detailed experience, especially dynamic motion imageries and immersive audio.

Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail.

Silky-smooth MEMC motion picture processing ensures crisper, no-blurring and stable imagery performance in fast-moving, action-packed scenes.

P725 also supports Dolby Atmos, immersing you in your favorite entertainment with sound that moves all around you with breath-taking realism, delivering incredible clarity and detail that allows you to hear details you've never heard before.

P725's TCL Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0 frees you from the remote control. Switch channels, set reminders, and explore streaming services via simple voice commands. P725 also offers enhanced entertainment experience with the latest in Android TV OS. It's millimetre-thin metallic trim design delivers a broader and wider sense for entertainment.

