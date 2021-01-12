Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight startups selected for Flipkart Leap accelerator program

The 16-week mentorship program will provide knowledge of Venture development and secure partnerships for the selected startups under two separate tracks - one that includes one-on-one business and technical mentorship, masterclasses, and networking sessions and the other track that will help the startups explore partnership opportunities with relevant business units at Flipkart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:06 IST
Eight startups selected for Flipkart Leap accelerator program
Image Credit: Pixabay

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the finalists of its first-ever startup accelerator program called "Flipkart Leap" . Launched in August 2020, the program aims to nurture promising startups so that they can contribute to India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and boost the Government's Startup India campaign.

After a rigorous four-stage process, eight finalists were shortlisted from among more than 920 applicants across five categories including Design & Make for India; Innovations in Digital Commerce; Technologies to Empower Retail; SCM & Logistics and Enabling Deep Tech Applications. The finalists will undergo a 16-week mentorship program conducted by a team of Flipkart leaders and various industry experts and receive an equity-free grant of USD 25,000 each.

The 16-week mentorship program will provide knowledge of Venture development and secure partnerships for the selected startups under two separate tracks - one that includes one-on-one business and technical mentorship, masterclasses, and networking sessions and the other track that will help the startups explore partnership opportunities with relevant business units at Flipkart.

The eight shortlisted finalists include:

  1. ANS Commerce: A full-stack e-commerce enabler for online brands
  2. Entropik Tech: India's first artificial intelligence-powered emotional intelligence platform
  3. Fashinza: A B2B Saas enabled marketplace for Fashion Manufacturing
  4. Gully Network: A tech-enabled retail network for mid-size grocery stores
  5. Piggy: A fin-tech startup that focuses on savings and has in-built automatic wealth management
  6. Tagbox Solutions: A supply chain monitoring startup that provides an array of services to F&B, pharma and hi-tech/industrial companies
  7. Unbox Robotics: Builds a plug-and-play system of AI-powered parcel sorting mobile robots for the logistics industry
  8. Wolkus Technology(Fasal): An AI-powered IoT platform for Agriculture ecosystem that records a variety of growing conditions on the farm

"With Flipkart Leap, we aim to nurture promising startups and help them create compelling solutions for customers and bring value to the industry. The quality of the startups and the number of applications we received have been encouraging. We look forward to working with the eight startups, mentoring them and supporting them through industry exposure and strategic partnerships," said Naren Ravula, VP, Product Strategy and Deployment at Flipkart.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US prepares 1st execution of female inmate in 67 years

The US government on Tuesday prepared to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades - a Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother in Missouri, cut the baby from her womb and passed off the newborn as her own....

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Praneeth lose on return to competition

World champion P V Sindhu suffered a shock defeat on her return to international badminton, losing in three games to Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of YONEX Thailand Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.Months after the COVID...

Malaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - finmin

Malaysias capital markets and financial institutions will continue to operate as usual during the national state of emergency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.The government also has enough liquidity to support any additional fiscal st...

Kerala govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Walayar rape case

The Kerala Government on Monday decided to hand over the Walayar case, which is related to the alleged rape and death of two minor Dalit sisters in Palakkad district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. A notification in this regard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021