Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia, Cargotec's Kalmar expand collaboration to accelerate terminal automation

Combining their digital communications and cargo handling technology expertise in new joint go-to-market ventures, integrated solutions development and research collaboration, Nokia and Kalmar will provide new solutions for terminal automation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Espoo | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 13:42 IST
Nokia, Cargotec's Kalmar expand collaboration to accelerate terminal automation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia and Cargotec's Kalmar, the industry forerunner in port automation and energy-efficient cargo handling, have expanded their ongoing collaboration to accelerate automation and improve productivity for ports and intermodal terminal operators, the Finnish telecom giant said in a release on Tuesday.

Combining their digital communications and cargo handling technology expertise in new joint go-to-market ventures, integrated solutions development and research collaboration, Nokia and Kalmar will provide new solutions for terminal automation.

"This venture builds on our existing business relationship with Kalmar. Nokia is now bringing a range of digitalization offerings to the alliance, with particular emphasis on private wireless, to add to Kalmar's cargo handling technology know-how. This joint approach promises significant gains in efficiency and productivity for ports and intermodal terminal operators," said Jochen Apel, Vice President Transportation, Logistics and Manufacturing, Nokia Cloud and Network Services.

The partnership will incorporate Nokia 4G and 5G private wireless into offering development for use with straddle carriers, automated stacking carriers and rubber-tired gantry cranes to enable ports and terminal operators to increase container handling efficiency and enhance on-site safety levels. The collaboration will also focus on 5G research projects in Finland as well as on ultra-reliable positioning for the safe acceleration of automated cargo handling equipment.

Nokia will also provide its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution, an industrial-grade digitalization platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network with industrial connectors and edge computing capabilities on a cloud-based monitoring system.

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US prepares 1st execution of female inmate in 67 years

The US government on Tuesday prepared to carry out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades - a Kansas woman who killed an expectant mother in Missouri, cut the baby from her womb and passed off the newborn as her own....

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Praneeth lose on return to competition

World champion P V Sindhu suffered a shock defeat on her return to international badminton, losing in three games to Denmarks Mia Blichfeldt in the opening round of YONEX Thailand Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.Months after the COVID...

Malaysia's capital and financial markets to function as usual during emergency - finmin

Malaysias capital markets and financial institutions will continue to operate as usual during the national state of emergency, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.The government also has enough liquidity to support any additional fiscal st...

Kerala govt to recommend CBI inquiry in Walayar rape case

The Kerala Government on Monday decided to hand over the Walayar case, which is related to the alleged rape and death of two minor Dalit sisters in Palakkad district, to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI. A notification in this regard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021