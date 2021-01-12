Nokia, Cargotec's Kalmar expand collaboration to accelerate terminal automation

Nokia and Cargotec's Kalmar, the industry forerunner in port automation and energy-efficient cargo handling, have expanded their ongoing collaboration to accelerate automation and improve productivity for ports and intermodal terminal operators, the Finnish telecom giant said in a release on Tuesday.

Combining their digital communications and cargo handling technology expertise in new joint go-to-market ventures, integrated solutions development and research collaboration, Nokia and Kalmar will provide new solutions for terminal automation.

"This venture builds on our existing business relationship with Kalmar. Nokia is now bringing a range of digitalization offerings to the alliance, with particular emphasis on private wireless, to add to Kalmar's cargo handling technology know-how. This joint approach promises significant gains in efficiency and productivity for ports and intermodal terminal operators," said Jochen Apel, Vice President Transportation, Logistics and Manufacturing, Nokia Cloud and Network Services.

The partnership will incorporate Nokia 4G and 5G private wireless into offering development for use with straddle carriers, automated stacking carriers and rubber-tired gantry cranes to enable ports and terminal operators to increase container handling efficiency and enhance on-site safety levels. The collaboration will also focus on 5G research projects in Finland as well as on ultra-reliable positioning for the safe acceleration of automated cargo handling equipment.

Nokia will also provide its Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution, an industrial-grade digitalization platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network with industrial connectors and edge computing capabilities on a cloud-based monitoring system.