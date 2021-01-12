2Irresistible: The New BMW 220i M Sport Launched in India

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé now available in petrol variant.

• Impressive character of the 'M Sport' design package.

#THE2 #BMW2GC #2Irresistible #PowerofChoice #SheerDrivingPleasureThe BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has been launched in a new petrol variant in India today. Introduced in an attractive 'M Sport' package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealership from today onwards in addition to the two existing diesel variants.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' is guaranteed every time." The BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel. The quick-shift control has been updated once again in the interests of rapid manual gear changes. The long seventh gear keeps revs low, helping to cut fuel consumption when out of town or on the motorway. The transmission can also let the car coast in neutral in certain situations, while a special low-viscosity oil brings about a further reduction in CO2 emissions.

The car is available at an attractive introductory price (ex-showroom) as follows – BMW 220i M Sport : INR 40,90,000 Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four exciting colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé seamlessly transfers the elegant aesthetics of its larger stablemates. The exterior embodies a modern and athletic design with precise lines and sculpted surfaces creating a fascinating interplay of light and shade. The standout characteristic is its stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar which gives it a sporty, low and broad-set stance. Slightly angled full-LED headlights form the prominent BMW four-eyed face and draw attention to the BMW kidney grille giving a fresh interpretation to the classic BMW icons. The full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end and provide an all-new take on the familiar BMW 'L' shape with a single slim light element and a distinctive sweep to the side.

Despite its sporty appearance, the interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials. The newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function offer greater long-distance comfort. The elegant coupé form with generous cabin space welcomes the rear passengers with easy entry and ample kneeroom. Adding to the sense of space is the standard large panorama glass sunroof. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The rear seat can be folded down completely to create more space. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, retains normal appearance in daylight but functions as decorative lighting elements with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture in which the engine is positioned transversely, thereby saving space without compromising on the driving dynamics. To reduce understeering, an ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control). The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds. The BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.5 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

