IBM receives record 9,130 US patents in 2020; India 2nd-highest contributor

Tech giant IBM on Tuesday said it has received 9,130 US patents in 2020 - topping the US Patent List for the 28th consecutive year - with India being the second-highest contributor.

''IBM scientists and researchers received 9,130 US patents in 2020, the most of any company, marking 28 consecutive years of IBM patent leadership. IBM led the industry in the number of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, quantum computing and security-related patents granted,'' IBM said in a statement.

For the fourth year in a row, IBM India was the second highest contributor to IBM's global tally with 930 patents granted to inventors from India in 2020.

''We are excited that India continues to be the second highest contributor to IBM's patent leadership with 930 patents granted to inventors from India. This reflects IBM's culture of nurturing scientific research and critical thinking that empowers innovation,'' IBM Research India Director and CTO IBM India South Asia Gargi Dasgupta said.

She added that the innovative work not only addresses the current challenges that businesses face but also envisages the future of tech. ''For instance, at IBM Research the team is working on Neuro-symbolic AI to make AI models learn from less data; use AI to enable organisations to modernise for Cloud environment. In 2021, our focus in these areas will deepen, while we also look at research in the areas of Cloud and optimizing the supply chain with respect to climatic resiliency and carbon responsibility,'' Dasgupta said.

Globally, IBM received over 3,000 patents related to cloud and hybrid cloud technologies and more than 2,300 AI patents as inventors developed new AI technologies to help businesses scale their use of artificial intelligence. Since 1920, IBM has received more than 1,50,000 US patents and played a crucial role in innovations ranging from magnetic storage to laser eye surgery.

''IBM's sustained commitment to investing in research and development, both in good and in challenging times, has paved the way for new products and new frontiers of information technology that have greatly benefited our clients and society,'' Darío Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, said. The culture of innovation at IBM is stronger than ever, thanks to its inventors worldwide who devote themselves to advancing the boundaries of knowledge in their respective fields every single day, Gil added.

