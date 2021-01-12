Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says Big Tech is dividing the country, after his supporters attack Congress

They cited the potential for continued violence stemming from the Republican president's posts, after his supporters' Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that killed five people. Apple, Google and Amazon also suspended Parler - a pro-Trump app where users have threatened more violence - from their respective app stores and Web-hosting services.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:06 IST
Trump says Big Tech is dividing the country, after his supporters attack Congress
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump blamed Big Tech companies on Tuesday for dividing the country days after Twitter and Facebook banned him on their platforms for encouraging the attack on the U.S. Capitol building

"I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country, and I believe it's going to be a catastrophic mistake for them. They're dividing and divisive," Trump told reporters at the start of a trip to Texas. He said the companies had made a "terrible mistake" and that there is a "counter move" to the actions Big Tech platforms have taken without being specific about what that means.

Last week, Twitter, Facebook, Alphabet Inc-owned Google , Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his reach. They cited the potential for continued violence stemming from the Republican president's posts, after his supporters' Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that killed five people.

Apple, Google and Amazon also suspended Parler - a pro-Trump app where users have threatened more violence - from their respective app stores and Web-hosting services. The moves enraged Trump, who immediately vowed he would "not be SILENCED!" and promised a "big announcement soon."

Trump has repeatedly clashed with large technology companies and railed against the protections they enjoy under a law called Section 230, which protects companies from liability over content posted by users. He has continued to demand that law be repealed, even though his calls have not found enough congressional support. He even vetoed a $740 billion defense bill that allocates military funds each year because the bill did not include language to overturn Section 230. Congress overrode the veto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal in line for triple injury boost ahead of Palace visit

Arsenal expect to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday. Mart...

Iran reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran Iran, January 12 ANIXinhua Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday 6,408 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count of cases in the country to 1,299,022. Of the newly infected, 683 had to be hospitalized...

Participants in Youth Parliament festival say they are eager to contribute to country's development

By Nishant Ketu The youth who took part in the National Youth Parliament Festival organised at the Central Hall of Parliament here said they were eager to contribute to the countrys development and also play a role in fostering growth.Mudit...

Ontario projects sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as Canada buys more vaccines

Ontario is on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase from the current count, according to a data model released on Tuesday by the government of Canadas most populous p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021