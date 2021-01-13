Left Menu
Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Further, Google is now offering programmatic access to managing Contacts delegation which allows you to give other users in your domain permission to access and manage your contacts. Delegates can add and update your contacts with information such as names, phone numbers, and addresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-01-2021 07:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 07:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Google is expanding the delegation limits for Gmail which currently allows a maximum of 25 delegates within an organization. Using mail delegation, you can grant access to access your mailbox by adding a delegate who can read, send, and delete messages on your behalf, but can't chat with anyone for you or change your Gmail password.

"We've heard from you that allowing more than 25 users to access a single mailbox can sometimes help manage the messages. For example, in certain cases, the volume and variety of inquiries necessitated having a larger group of individual users be able to read and respond to them. To address this need, we've enabled higher limits," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new changes include:

  • With typical usage, up to 40 of those configured users may concurrently access the account. However,
    • All other Gmail limits and policies continue to apply
    • Heavy usage by any user will reduce the overall concurrency limit. This will most commonly occur if automation or scripting (e.g. via Chrome extension or API) is used to engage with the mailbox via high-frequency actions.
  • Up to 1000 delegates may be configured as delegates for the purposes of setting up access control.
  • For high-volume operations such as sales or support teams, we continue to recommend the use of a dedicated ticketing system. Gmail is not intended to replace a ticketing system for scaled operations
  • Contacts delegation is still limited to 25 delegates per user

Further, Google is now offering programmatic access to managing Contacts delegation which allows you to give other users in your domain permission to access and manage your contacts. Delegates can add and update your contacts with information such as names, phone numbers, and addresses.

With this, delegation for Contacts will now available via the Contacts API, similar to how Gmail delegation can be managed via the API.

The update is rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and not to users with personal Google Accounts.

