Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week

Online shopping platform Shopify has pulled Trump stores off its platform.Companies like Apple and Google have also moved to ban Parler, a social networking site popular among Trump supporters, from their app stores.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:10 IST
YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

YouTube has suspended US President Donald Trump's channel for at least a week amid concerns over "ongoing potential for violence," making it the latest platform to limit the president's online activities.

The Google-owned platform said it removed content that was uploaded on January 12 from the Donald J Trump channel for inciting violence, although it was not immediately clear which videos in question were in violation.

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," a YouTube spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Under the suspension, Trump's channel is temporarily prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for at least seven days, although the channel remains live, YouTube said.

Comments would be indefinitely disabled on the channel, YouTube said. Under YouTube's policies, a second strike would result in a two-week suspension, while a third strike would get the account banned permanently.

The move to curtail Trump's social media activity comes after a mob of his supporters, urged on by his rhetoric, stormed the Capitol last week to try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Tech companies have moved to suspend Trump's online postings, with Facebook and Instagram suspending Trump at least until the end of his term and Twitter permanently banning his account. Other sites, including Reddit and Snapchat have also banned Trump. Online shopping platform Shopify has pulled Trump stores off its platform.

Companies like Apple and Google have also moved to ban Parler, a social networking site popular among Trump supporters, from their app stores. Parler's site also went offline this week after Amazon ceased to provide hosting services to the company.

"A minimum of seven days is an important and necessary first step by YouTube, and we hope they will make it permanent," said Jim Styer, CEO of media rating firm Common Sense Media.

"While it is disappointing that it took a Trump-incited attack on our Capitol to get here, it appears that all the major platforms are finally beginning to step up and take this important issue seriously and that policymakers and the public are committed to holding them accountable," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Puravankara Brings 'WorldHome Collection', its Ultra-luxury Line of Homes to Chennai

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, January 13 ANINewsVoir Puravankara Limited, one of Indias largest and reputed residential builders, introduced its Ultra luxury residential WorldHome Collection segment in Bangalore, in late 2019. It aligns to its ...

Protesting farmers burn copies of agri laws on Lohri

Agitating farmers Wednesday burnt copies of the contentious farm laws to mark the festival of Lohri.One lakh copies of the three agri laws were burnt at the Singhu border alone, said Paramjeet Singh of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.Lohri is widely ...

Five persons injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

Five people,including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boarsattacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officialssaid.The incident took place at Ishwarpur village nearBhitarkanika National Park.The animals might have snea...

Only "teething problems" in Britain-N.Ireland trade, says PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday there were teething problems in trade between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland but that goods were flowing effectively and in normal volumes.Goods are flowing effectively an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021