Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ubisoft to make open-world 'Star Wars' game

French video game company, Ubisoft announced that its Swedish studio Massive Entertainment is making an open-world video game that will be set in the 'Star Wars' universe.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:56 IST
Ubisoft to make open-world 'Star Wars' game
Ubisoft Logo. Image Credit: ANI

French video game company, Ubisoft announced that its Swedish studio Massive Entertainment is making an open-world video game that will be set in the 'Star Wars' universe. The studio behind 'The Division' is making a game set in a galaxy far, far away.

According to The Verge, there are no details on when the game will launch, on what platforms, or what slice of the 'Star Wars' universe it will explore. This game will be built using Ubisoft's own Snowdrop engine, best known as the tech behind 'The Division' series. Earlier this week, Disney rebranded its game division to Lucasfilm Games for what it described as "a new era."

Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said, "We're really proud of the games we have created with EA." He continued, "We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we've got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA."

Previously, EA was the main developer behind blockbuster 'Star Wars' titles, which resulted in games like the 'Battlefront' reboot open-world adventure 'Jedi: Fallen Order', and last year's space combat game Squadrons. As per The Verge, Disney says that the relationship will continue even as other developers work on Star Wars games as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to ban imports of all cotton, tomato products from China's Xinjiang region

The United States is imposing a region-wide ban on all cotton and tomato products from western Chinas Xinjiang region over allegations that they are made with forced labor from detained Uighur Muslims, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sai...

Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married daughter of a government official dying during his service is no less eligible than her married brother for the state job on the compassionate ground.Justice J J Munir gave the ruling on a p...

'If we relax,' 2021 pandemic in the Americas could be worse -PAHO

A surge in COVID-19 cases is hitting nearly all countries in the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said Wednesday, adding that the pandemics toll in 2021 could be worse than last year if containment efforts rel...

REUTERS NEXT-Solving climate crisis will be at center of Biden's job agenda -Deese

Solving the climate crisis by boosting investments in new technologies will be at the center of the Biden administrations job creation agenda, the incoming top economic adviser for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday.I think wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021