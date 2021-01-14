Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

While in Guest Mode, the device will play a special chime and on smart displays, a guest icon will appear on the screen. In Guest Mode, users can still enjoy the convenience of Google Assistant, like asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers, and playing music. However, personalized results such as calendar entries, shopping lists, saved contacts and more will not be available until the Guest Mode is turned off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-01-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 07:48 IST
Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Google has introduced a new feature - Guest Mode - to help Google Assistant users control their privacy on smart speakers and smart displays like Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max.

"It's our responsibility to respect your privacy, no matter what device you're using. That's why Google Assistant is built to automatically keep your information private, safe and secure. As more people discover the convenience of smart speakers and displays, we want to make sure it's as easy to control how Google Assistant works with your data as it is to play your favorite song," Google said in a blog post.

When turned on by saying "Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode," Assistant interactions will not be saved to your Google Account or used to personalize your experience. However, if you interact with other apps and services like Google Maps, YouTube or media and smart home services in Guest Mode, those apps may still save that activity.

While in Guest Mode, the device will play a special chime and on smart displays, a guest icon will appear on the screen. In Guest Mode, users can still enjoy the convenience of Google Assistant, like asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers, and playing music. However, personalized results such as calendar entries, shopping lists, saved contacts and more will not be available until the Guest Mode is turned off.

If you want to enjoy a fully personalized Google Assistant experience, you can leave Guest Mode at any time, just by saying, "Hey Google, turn off Guest Mode."

Guest Mode is now available on Google speakers and Smart Displays in English, with more languages and devices to follow in the next few months.

"Google Assistant is designed to automatically safeguard your privacy and offer simple ways for you to control how it works with your data," the search giant said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Gavaskar entitled to his opinion, doesn't affect us one bit, says Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday said former India great Sunil Gavaskar is entitled to his opinion, but it does not affect the Australian team one bit. As the third Test between India and Australia ended as a draw, Sunil Gavaska...

Thailand Open: Doubles pair of Rankireddy, Shetty bow out

Indian mens doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday bowed out of the Thailand Open after stumbling to a loss in the second round. The pair was defeated by the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiaw...

Thousands of pilgrims take holy dip at Gangasagar on Makar Sankranti

Thousands of pilgrims took the holy dip on Makar Sankranti at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, and offered prayers at the Kapil Muni temple here on Thursday.The pilgrimage is taking place amid strict COVID-19 health safety...

S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove oil giant CNOOC due to sanctions

SP Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday it will remove oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corps CNOOC securities due to U.S. sanctions.The securities CNOOC Ltd ADR and CNOOC Ltd H Shares will be removed from impacted indices on or be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021