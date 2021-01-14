Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google has introduced a new feature - Guest Mode - to help Google Assistant users control their privacy on smart speakers and smart displays like Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max.

"It's our responsibility to respect your privacy, no matter what device you're using. That's why Google Assistant is built to automatically keep your information private, safe and secure. As more people discover the convenience of smart speakers and displays, we want to make sure it's as easy to control how Google Assistant works with your data as it is to play your favorite song," Google said in a blog post.

When turned on by saying "Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode," Assistant interactions will not be saved to your Google Account or used to personalize your experience. However, if you interact with other apps and services like Google Maps, YouTube or media and smart home services in Guest Mode, those apps may still save that activity.

While in Guest Mode, the device will play a special chime and on smart displays, a guest icon will appear on the screen. In Guest Mode, users can still enjoy the convenience of Google Assistant, like asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers, and playing music. However, personalized results such as calendar entries, shopping lists, saved contacts and more will not be available until the Guest Mode is turned off.

If you want to enjoy a fully personalized Google Assistant experience, you can leave Guest Mode at any time, just by saying, "Hey Google, turn off Guest Mode."

Guest Mode is now available on Google speakers and Smart Displays in English, with more languages and devices to follow in the next few months.

"Google Assistant is designed to automatically safeguard your privacy and offer simple ways for you to control how it works with your data," the search giant said.