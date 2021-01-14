T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Nokia today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with T-Mobile with a five-year deal aimed at advancing and expanding the latter's nationwide 5G network for better coverage and future game-changing experiences.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said, "Nokia has a long-standing and collaborative partnership with T-Mobile and our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions will underpin the new T-Mobile network. The expanded and upgraded 5G network that leverages all spectrum bands will deliver exciting new solutions to even more people and businesses, and our technology will play a fundamental role in delivering these compelling connectivity experiences for work and play."

As part of the multi-year deal, T-Mobile will leverage Nokia's AirScale Radio platform to deploy an Ultra Capacity 5G layer with 2.5GHz Massive MIMO technology and Nokia will continue to expand T-Mobile's extended-range (low-band) 5G coverage. Both enhancements will augment user experience and network capacity.

In a press release, Nokia said it will supply the market-leading AirScale radio access solutions - including macro and small cells across low, mid-band and mmWave spectrum - to support the Un-carrier's supercharged 5G network and Massive MIMO will allow T-Mobile's 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum to be utilized to its full potential and boost network performance.

By combining the extended range (low-band) 5G with the additional Ultra Capacity 5G (2.5GHz mid-band), Un-carrier customers will experience increased 5G speeds.

"From the moment Sprint became part of T-Mobile, we've been rapidly combining networks for a supercharged Un-carrier experience while continuing to aggressively expand our nationwide 5G footprint. We have already taken a massive step forward with nationwide standalone 5G earlier this year, and this agreement with Nokia will help us to deliver incredible innovation and opportunity in this country," said Neville Ray, President of Technology, T-Mobile.

T-Mobile claims to be the first and only U.S. provider to combine the power of Extended Range and Ultra Capacity 5G and also plans to add advanced technical capabilities like voice over 5G (VoNR), network slicing, and multi-user massive MIMO to its 5G network.